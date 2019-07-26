Discoms’ losses mount, so do their dues to gencos

Power distribution entities’ (discoms) losses are again mounting, after declining over two years till FY18 — at FY19 end

In what underlines the urgency of revamping the UDAY scheme, power distribution entities’ (discoms) losses are again mounting, after declining over two years till FY18 — at FY19 end, the losses were up 44% year-on-year at Rs 21,658 crore.

Worse, if these entities had paid generating companies in time, the losses would have been higher — dues to producers were up 28% at Rs 38,884 crore at May end.