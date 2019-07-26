Discoms’ losses mount, so do their dues to gencos

In what underlines the urgency of revamping the UDAY scheme, power distribution entities' (discoms) losses are again mounting, after declining over two years till FY18 — at FY19 end, the losses were up 44% year-on-year at Rs 21,658 crore.
In what underlines the urgency of revamping the UDAY scheme, power distribution entities’ (discoms) losses are again mounting, after declining over two years till FY18 — at FY19 end, the losses were up 44% year-on-year at Rs 21,658 crore.
Worse, if these entities had paid generating companies in time, the losses would have been higher — dues to producers were up 28% at Rs 38,884 crore at May end.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.