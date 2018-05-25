Discoms in Delhi take steps to cater to additional summer demand

With people turning up power guzzling ACs as the mercury rises, electricity distribution companies (discoms) in the national capital have estimated that the peak power demand would be more than 7,000 MW in the ongoing summer season. This is more than the record demand of 6,553 MW

witnessed in the previous summer.

The peak demand in the city was 6,029 MW on Wednesday, and sources said that the 6,000 MW mark was breached even on Thursday, a mark attained earlier than usual. The peak demand on May 24, 2017, was 5,026 MW.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution (TPDDL) and BSES, the power distribution units of Tata Power and Reliance Infrastructure, respectively, claim to have made prior arrangements to beat the heat. TPDDL caters to subscribers in north and northwest Delhi, while BSES serves customers in south, west, east and central Delhi.

Peak demand in BSES’ area is expected to rise by 8% to 4,550 MW and demand in TPDDL’s area is expected to go up to between 1,800 MW and 1,850 MW.

Apart from the existing long-term power purchase agreements, BSES have made banking arrangements for 525 MW with other states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Sikkim. During emergencies, it would purchase short-term power from the exchange, the company said. Apart from TPDDL’s similar banking arrangement from other states, the discom has already linked up with power generation capacities.

“Against the expected peak power demand of 1,850 MW in our area, we have made long-term tie-ups and other suitable arrangements amounting to around 2,200 MW,” said CEO Sanjay Banga.