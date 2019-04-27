Disclosure under RTI: SC gives RBI one ‘last chance’ to comply with its 2015 order

The Supreme Court on Friday held that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was \u201cduty-bound\u201d to reveal reports of its annual inspection of banks under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and gave the banking regulator one \u201clast opportunity\u201d to comply with its earlier order. Hearing a contempt plea against the RBI, a bench headed by justice L Nageswara Rao directed the central bank to review its disclosure policy relating to banks under the RTI, which is in violation of the apex court\u2019s 2015 order. The bench did not go ahead with contempt proceedings against the RBI but warned that \u201cany further violation shall be viewed seriously\u201d. The bench said that the banks are \u201cduty-bound to furnish all information relating to inspection reports and other material apart from the material that was exempted in para 77 of the judgment (in 2015). Any further violation shall be viewed seriously by this court\u201d. Also read:\u00a0Pepsico vs farmers: MNC proposes out-of-court settlement to potato growers Referring to paragraph 77 of the December 16, 2015, judgment, the apex court said on Friday that the only exception that was carved out by the top court earlier was relating to the disclosure of information having bearing on \u201csecurity of the state\u201d. The RBI, in its defence, had said that it couldn\u2019t disclose information as the annual inspection report of the bank contained \u201cfiduciary\u201d information as defined under the transparency law. The apex court also directed the RBI to withdraw its latest non-disclosure policy, which the court concluded, was out of sync with its 2015 judgment. For its part, the RBI has submitted that its new disclosure policy would be deleted from its website. Justice Nageswara Roa said, \u201cThough we could have taken a serious view of the respondents (the RBI and the banks) continuing to violate the directions issued by this court, we give them a last opportunity to withdraw the disclosure policy in so far as it contains exemptions which are contrary to the directions issued by this court.\u201d This is the second setback for the RBI at the Supreme Court in April. The top court had quashed the central bank's February 12, 2018, circular on stressed asset resolution earlier this month, declaring it ultra vires. In December 2015, a petitioner under the RTI Act had sought certain information which included copies of inspection reports of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India from April 2011 till December 2015. The petitioner had also sought copies of case files with file notings on various irregularities detected by the RBI in case of Sahara Group of companies and erstwhile Bank of Rajasthan by these entities themselves and their known\/unknown promoters. The December 2015 order of the apex court had said banks and regulators like the RBI could not withhold information on defaulters, losses and alleged illegalities of the banks by invoking the exception under the RTI Act. \u201cThe ideal of \u2018government by the people\u2019 makes it necessary that people have access to information on matters of public concern. The free flow of information about affairs of the government paves way for debate in public policy and fosters accountability in the government. It creates a condition for \u2018open governance\u2019 which is a foundation of democracy\u201d, the bench of justice MY Eqbal and justice C Nagappan (both since retired) had said in their 2015 judgment. However, the disclosure of information was stalled after the RBI introduced new norms that blocked the release of information on the financial health of the banks under the RTI. RTI activist Subhash Chander Agrawal had moved the top court seeking contempt action against the RBI governor for not complying with its 2015 judgment.