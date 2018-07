Direct flight service launched between Sriganganagar and Jaipur. (Representational image)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today inaugurated a direct flight service connecting Sriganganagar to Jaipur.

The chief minister said air services will soon be extended to other cities of the state.

Flights from Jaipur to Sriganganagar will operate at 7 am and 4 pm whereas from Sriganganagar to Jaipur will take-off at 9 am and 6 pm respectively.