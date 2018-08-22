DIPP okays proposals to upgrade effluent treatment plants, FDDIs

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, an arm of the Commerce Ministry, said it has also cleared up-gradation of seven Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) centres into Centres for Excellence at a cost of Rs 129.62 crore. (Representational photo)

The government has approved Rs 221.10 crore for upgrading five common effluent treatment plants for the leather industry in Tamil Nadu, according to the commerce ministry.

“@DIPPGOI approves Rs. 221.10 crores for upgrading 5 Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) for leather industry in Tamil Nadu under Indian Footwear Leather & Accessories Development Programme,” the department tweeted.

As part of the proposal to upgrade FDDI centres, the DIPP approved upgrading of FDDI Jodhpur campus into Centre for Excellence (COE) for high performance/specialized footwear products and start ups at the cost of Rs 14.82 crore.

It also gave the nod to upgrading of FDDI Chennai and Hyderabad campus into Centre for Excellence for design development and fabric interface for leather products and accessories at the cost of Rs 33.06 crore, among proposals related to other campuses like Kolkata, Rohtak and Noida.