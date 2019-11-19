Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 2,123 crore order from Coal India arm

By: |
New Delhi | Published: November 19, 2019 11:54:10 AM

In mining, overburden is the overlying material (such as rock, soil) that generally has no commercial value.

Dilip Buildcon, Dilip Buildcon order, coal india, Dilip Buildcon madhya pradesh, Dilip Buildcon coal orderThe contract period of the project is 1,552 days. Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. (Reuters)

Highway developer Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 2,122.74 crore from Northern Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India, for removal of overburden at a mining project in Madhya Pradesh. In mining, overburden is the overlying material (such as rock, soil) that generally has no commercial value.

“Dilip Buildcon has been awarded OB (over burden) removal contract mining work for Nigahi project at Singrauli district in the State of Madhya Pradesh valued at Rs 2,122.74 crore by the Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd (CIL),” the company said in a filing to BSE. The company was declared L1 bidder (lowest bidder) in the reverse auction conducted by NCL, the filing added.

READ ALSO | ArcelorMittal aims to complete Essar Steel acquisition by 2019-end

The contract period of the project is 1,552 days. Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading at Rs 419.60, higher by 3.89 per cent on the BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 2,123 crore order from Coal India arm
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Jet Airways insolvency: NCLT directs Synergy to present resolution plan by Dec 3
2Bina Modi takes over as chairperson of Modi Enterprises
3Urban Ladder’s FY19 net profit at Rs 49.40 crore