Dilemma over price hike: Poor demand adds to pain of cement companies hit by high input costs

Margins of top Indian cement manufacturers – including ACC, Gujarat Ambuja and UltraTech – recorded a 6-8% fall in December quarter on a year-on-year basis, led by the rise in coal prices. With no respite in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, prices of coal and fuel are expected to ascend further.

Indian cement manufacturers will find it hard to increase prices to mitigate the impact of surging input and freight costs as demand from real estate and construction sectors hasn’t recovered just yet.



“Cement companies had a subdued December quarter due to an unprecedented rise in coal costs. Cement manufacturing is a power-intensive process and power and fuel account for about 30% of total cost. Coal prices have seen more than 50% rise in the last few months thereby increasing power and fuel cost for cement companies and due to subdued demand environment cement companies were unable to pass on the higher cost to the consumer,” Atish Matlawala, Senior Analyst with SSJ Finance & Securities said.



“Freight cost accounts for about 40% of total expenses and with spiralling crude prices, cement companies are bracing for another headwind. We believe that the Russia–Ukraine war will keep coal and crude prices high, impacting the margins of cement companies,” Matlawala added.



On Monday, oil prices surged with Brent crude touching $139 a barrel, albeit briefly, as the US and its European partners began discussions on banning imports of oil from Russia. Brent crude surged 18% in early trade and was last quoted $9.95 higher at $128.06. Limestone is the main raw material and many of the cement manufacturers have their own mines.



“Most of the cement companies are now increasingly using blast furnace flag to make cement, which is cheaper than clinker by 30-35% and remaining materials are green ingredients, including fly ash. This is also helping in reducing production costs, as earlier 60% clinker, 35% fly ash and 5% gypsum were used to make cement,” Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL), managing director VR Sharma said.



JSPL produces cements from its 1 million tonne plant at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh and sells under brand name Jindal Panther. On an average, the cost realisation is about 5,200-5,500 per tonne for cement companies in December ( 1,500-1,800 is for coal), which will increase to 6,000 per tonne for March quarter. The power and fuel costs, which was about 1,200-1,500 to produce one tonne of cement, is expected to rise to 1,800-2,000 by March and transportation cost will rise to 1,600-1,800 from 1,200-1,300 per tonne, an official with a cement firm said. The fourth quarter is generally a good quarter for the sector and with the monsoons setting in April-June, the lull period for the sector begins.