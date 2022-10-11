Digital transformation: Multi-cloud is now de facto standard

Over the past two years, business dynamics have changed. This has pushed companies, irrespective of industry or size, to accelerate digital transformation. With digitisation taking over the world, the number of digital users and application users have increased, also consumers today are wanting services at the tip of their fingers.

“We have witnessed an increase in the number of applications being deployed in different business settings, whether front-or back-end, to deliver an end-to-end digital service,” said Geng Lin, executive vice-president and chief technology officer at F5 Inc, a provider of multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions. “The movement of workload to the public and private cloud has also led to the increase in the exposure to cyber-attacks. This has led to the rise in the demand for threat/risk assessment in real-time, as a result it calls for better visibility. Our product strategy is to respond to these technology change drivers and deliver better user experience”, he added.

India has not been untouched by this explosion of digital transformation. The launch of 5G services, will open an avenue of opportunity to deploy 5G infrastructure.

“India is a significant market for F5, focusing on financial services, retail, telcos and government sectors. Our distributed cloud platform provides multi-cloud edge-managed security services to the telcos and our container-based network function virtualisation helps telcos to run the control plane function,” added Geng.

The upsurge of new technology means businesses need to invest more on IT infrastructure, for instance the cost of 5G includes—cost of spectrum, infrastructure, computer platform and intelligence. “The level of investment in IT also depends on the size of the business, which determines the level of expertise they have in technology. For instance, a large size enterprise will have a cybersecurity team and they only require the vendor’s product for their security system. The security team will assemble the best of security products to deploy analytics tools and detect the cyber threat on a real-time basis. Whereas, the case of a mid-size or a small size enterprise is different, they prefer vendors with one-stop technology solutions, as they are less digitally capable by themselves,” continued Geng. “Therefore, it is of utmost importance for solutions providers to customise solutions as per the requirements of the business as one solution will not fit all,” he added.

With the rise in digital acceleration, more businesses are adopting the digital business model. Multi-cloud is becoming the de-facto standard for organisations. “We at F5 aim to make the user experience better by defining the security and scaling policies in a consistent way for multiple environments. Providing the users with secured digital experience will continue to be a focus for F5” Geng said. “In India we have one of our largest development centres with 1000 employees, which is one-third of our global development resource, focusing on analytics driven security & insights and machine learning,” he informed.

With the application-based services/technology taking over the world businesses must provide their customers with a fast and a secured digital experience. To ensure this, companies need to adopt reliable and robust security strategies which help them to detect threats and mitigate risk.