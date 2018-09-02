Digital technology empowering women in India: FICCI Ladies

According to Mehta, being digital means not being afraid of using emerging technologies to solve business problems.

Digital technology and several government policies are playing a significant role in empowering women in India, the women’s wing of industry chamber Ficci said here on Sunday at a conclave of global Chief Information Officers on the theme of “Digital leadership and Inclusive Culture”.

A Ficci Ladies Organisation statement said that the all-women panel of tech corporates for the seminar, organised jointly with Dell EMC on Saturday, consisted of the Department of Electronics arm ERNET India Director General Neena Pahuja, Airtel Head of Digital Harmeen Mehta, IFFCO Tokio GIC Executive Vice-President Seema Gaur and Bank of America Vice-President (Digital Technology) Anupreet Lamba.

“Digital technology and several recent government policies are playing a significant role in empowering women in a big way. Technology is also helping women feel secure at the work place as well as on the street,” the statement cited panellist Pahuja as saying.

“Digitisation has helped women to be more safe with the help of various apps and mobile,” she said.

“Encouraging and empowering women in the workforce is something the country needs to take up on a war footing. Most corporates nowadays want more women in the workforce because they are really dedicated and committed to completing work,” said Gaur.

The statement said that according to Lamba, women are more productive compared to their male counterparts owing to the immense responsibility they bear.

“Subconsciously, a working mother feels that because she has left her child at home, she should be doing a meaningful job to justify her being away from home,” she said.