Digital Push: Retailing with a smarter approach

Shoppers Stop, one of India’s leading retailer of fashion and beauty brands, has selected Accenture to accelerate its digital commerce transformation across multiple retail channels. The programme aims to enhance customer experience and profitability, as well as support Shoppers Stop’s goal of being the go-to digital destination for customers. “Omnichannel commerce has been a huge focus area for us as we seek to meet and exceed our customers’ evolving needs and expectations,” said Venu Nair, Shoppers Stop’s managing director and chief executive officer. “By collaborating with Accenture, we want to further strengthen our digital commerce strategy for greater reach and access and also improve the overall shopping experience of our customers. We aim to achieve significant profitable growth in our digital commerce revenues over the next three years.”

Since the second half of 2020, Shoppers Stop has embarked on a transformation of its omnichannel growth strategy. With Accenture’s help, it is strengthening its digital platform, powered by real-time data and analytics across the value chain—from customer experience and supply chain operations through to sales and last-mile delivery. Providing a single view of customer and market insights for faster and informed decision-making, the platform optimises customer targeting and contextual marketing with the goal of improving customer satisfaction and revenue. Further, the advanced user interface and user experience are enabling Shoppers Stop customers with a seamless experience across the “browse, search, order and return” stages of the shopping lifecycle, helping bridge the gap between physical and digital touchpoints.

The retail industry needs to constantly reset so it can stay relevant in the face of changing shopper expectations, and create experiences that engage and delight,” said Sameer Amte, a managing director at Accenture, who leads its retail practice in India. Shoppers Stop has been transitioning from being a brick-and-mortar to an omnichannel retailer, empowering customers with its digital initiatives to ensure a seamless shopping experience.