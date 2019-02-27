Digital payments apps need to have this to increase usability; read what report says

Digital payments apps need to consume less data and battery to enhance usability, a recent report said.

Digital payments apps need to consume less data and battery to enhance usability, a recent report said. Furthermore, the apps would be better suited to the users if they are  more user-friendly, available in the local language and use innovative tools to enhance usability, according to Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS) International.

Nearly, 44 per cent of aware disadvantaged groups including females, not young, rural, low or uneducated and low or no income and 50 per cent of aware advantaged groups including male, young, urban, highly educated and high income are users of digital payments, the report also said.

“Different users may prioritise divergent challenges to be addressed for enhancing use of digital payments’ modes. While consumers face challenges such as lack of interoperability and high processing charges, merchants face challenges with respect to expensive acceptance infrastructure, transaction failures and unaware customers,” it added.

The report also point towards increasing trust in service providers by reducing fraud, improving convenience and fixing accountability, it said.

The key findings of surveys and recommendations have been submitted to the RBI Committee on Deepening of Digital Payments.

Cumulatively, 5,000 respondents were interviewed for the study across categories including consumers, merchants, micro and small enterprises, business correspondents, and entrepreneurs from 11 states across the country representing different demographic profiles.

