Digital Logistics: Fast-tracking delivery in digital era

As the global supply chain gets complex, leveraging data and machine learning through AI will help optimise the delivery network from the first to the last mile.

Digitalisation is about enhancing human experience by using the right technology. The logistics and courier industry is also using technology to offer better services to its customers. One such logistics firm is DHL Express India. Being the largest express service provider in India, it deals with thousands of invoices, pincodes and overseas clients. Digitalisation across all aspects of business is key to transforming what is considered a highly manual and traditional industry.

The pandemic led DHL Express to fast-track some of its digital initiatives such as the ESS (Electronic Shipping Solutions). One such initiative MyBill ensures 100% electronic payments from customers through online methods and invoice presentment with supporting paperwork. The process has not only expedited workflows but also ensured that it’s largely error-free.

Prasad Dhumal, VP-IT, DHL Express India, informs, “The pandemic impacted our working environment in many ways, but DHL Express has shown great flexibility in using digitalisation to solve issues. Somehow we have squeezed four years of technological advancement into 14 months. We enabled digital signatures and paperless communication for import by launching DHL Import Easy (DIET). We also migrated customers on our Global Shipping platform MyDHL+ which makes the entire shipping process digital. Moreover, we have launched a chat option in MyDHL+ mobile app. We’ve also introduced Advance Duty Collection (ADC) system for collecting duties in advance to ensure faster clearance of shipments.”

As part of Deutsche Post DHL Group’s Strategy 2025, the Group is investing over 2 billion euros in digital transformation projects. “We have dedicated many years of research into digital technologies which include adopting robotics and automation to streamline repetitive tasks, implementing autonomous guided vehicles to enhance our operations, chatbots to complement customer services, online HR platforms,” Dhumal says.

