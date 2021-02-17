Digital Journey: IBM helps enhance productivity at Shree Cement’s plants

Shree Cement automated its key supply chain processes with Oracle Enterprise Command Center on Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

For any manufacturing plant, constant upkeep of the infrastructure and solution is a key priority. Shree Cementwas in the midst of an expansion plan, and was looking for a dependable IT Infrastructure support that could deliver 24/7 capabilities, integrate operations, logistics, resources and export-import supply chain. It then joined hands with IBM to run its database and core business applications using AIX and Red Hat on IBM POWER9-based IBM Power Systems. Powered by IBM POWER9 servers, the implementation will allow Shree Cement to seamlessly enhance its productivity and bring in supply chain efficiencies across its manufacturing plants.

Shree Cement automated its key supply chain processes with Oracle Enterprise Command Center on Red Hat Enterprise Linux. This shift helped it optimise operational decisions, improve processes, bring in supply chain efficiency, drive better cost and revenue decisions. It has also integrated a third-party IoT solution on the same platform to track manufacturing plant data such as in-plant logistics, supply chain processes involving the movement of raw materials and trucks from yards to plants, and monitor production efficiencies.

Ravi Jain, Systems Leader, IBM India/South Asia said, “Building the right Information Architecture (IA) is crucial to cloud and AI success. We helped Shree Cement develop its private cloud strategy for the IT infrastructure and seamlessly integrated Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Power Systems. IBM Power Systems on the AIX platform is a secured and scalable infrastructure which offers the flexibility to deploy mission-critical, data-oriented workloads across any environment.”