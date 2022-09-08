Digital India act to replace IT Rules soon

The ministry of electronic and information technology (MeitY) will be coming out with the amendments to the Information Technology Rules, 2021 in the next few days, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and IT said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event organised by the US-India Business Council (USIBC), he reiterated that the current legislation of the IT Act, was enacted in the 2000s, and the new legislative framework that will encourage more startups and enable more innovation.

Chandrasekhar said that India will replace the IT Act with a Digital India Act, which will comprise a modern framework of rules and laws acting as catalysts for innovation and protecting citizen’s rights.

He also said that a series of new legislation will be brought out in the next few months such as a revised bill on data protection and a data governance framework.

Also Read: ONGC’s production, reserves see steady decline, capex flat

“You will see these being rolled out in quick succession over the next 3-4 months. However, they will be subject to intense stakeholder consultation,” he said.

The minister also said that these frameworks will make India succeed in the ‘techade’. “These new laws will supersede current rules. If there are any contradictions with earlier laws, they will be amended or repealed,” he added.

In the proposed amendment to the IT Rules 2021, government-established grievance appellate committees were proposed because the Centre felt that the current grievance redressal mechanism was not working properly.

However, MeitY clarified later that it was also open to the formation of an industry-established self regulatory body.

“Technology is going to be a big enabler of expanding the economy. It would be 25% of the GDP by 2026,” Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday.

On the data protection matter, he said that ministry has approached the Parliament with a comprehensive framework of laws which includes the Digital Data Protection Law to address the data protection concerns of the digital economy. “Additionally, we have the National Data Governance Framework Policy which addresses the non-personalised data and the anonymous data, among others,” he said.

Chandrasekhar also said that India is set to become a $300 billion electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26, from present levels of $75 billion. He said that India’s manufacturing capabilities had strengthened during Covid-19 landscape making it a preferred partner in global supply chains.