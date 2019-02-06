Did you know domestic economy flight tickets can cost up to Rs 65,000 between Delhi, Mumbai other cities?

Notably, a Delhi to Mumbai flight by Jet Airways on 6th February at 1.55 pm was seen to be costing Rs 64,920 on Makemytrip portal. (Representational Image)

While domestic economy class flight tickets are thought to be generally pocket-friendly, there can be a few instances where they can cost up to Rs 65,000. Notably, a Delhi to Mumbai flight by Jet Airways on 6th February at 1.55 pm was seen to be costing Rs 64,920 on Makemytrip portal. While long distance flights may generally cost higher, even short routes such as Mumbai to Ahmedabad could turn out to be very expensive in case the customer books flights in the last moment. A Vistara flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on 6th February was priced at Rs 35,442, MMT portal showed.

While the flights are generally expensive in case of last minute bookings, there could be other instances too. Passengers flying in and out of Mumbai are in for tough times in the month of February and March, as more than 5,000 domestic and international flights are expected to be cancelled or rescheduled due to a runway repair work scheduled for between February 7 and March 30.

A Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) spokesperson told The Financial Express last week that the closure of the second runway would lead to cancellation of 230 daily flights. It handles around 36 arrivals and departures every hour. According to a report by the publication, GVK-owned Mumbai International Airport is scheduled to carry out maintenance and repair work on the runway intersection between February 7 and March 30, 11am to 5pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

According to various industry experts, domestic fares on Mumbai-bound routes are already up 20% on-year for bookings made for that period. “There will likely be flight cancellations and delays owing to which the airfares have seen a hike of about 20% on routes to and from Mumbai,” Sharat Dhall of travel portal Yatra.com told the Financial Express.