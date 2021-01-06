  • MORE MARKET STATS

DICV aims to increase ratio of female factory workers to 20% by 2022

January 6, 2021 4:10 AM

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler AG, Germany, on Tuesday said it aims to increase the ratio of female workers at its Tamil Nadu plant to 20% by 2022.

To ensure the welfare and well-being of the new employees, DICV has implemented a comprehensive set of changes at the factory.

The commercial vehicle major has hired 46 women for shop floor operations as part of the first stage of its ‘DiveIN’ (diversity & inclusive) initiative. The new employees have been deployed across key function areas on the shop floor, including engine & transmission, cab trim, quality management, cabin-in-white and paint shop.

Satyakam Arya, MD and CEO, DICV, said, “Diversity is critical to the long-term success of any organisation. At DICV, we are promoting inclusivity by welcoming women to our factory with a supportive, professional working environment.”

To ensure the welfare and well-being of the new employees, DICV has implemented a comprehensive set of changes at the factory. The company first installed suitable infrastructure and services such as restrooms and changing rooms, crèche facilities and dedicated medical professionals. It also reinforced existing workplace policies and measures including the speedy grievance redressal system, gender sensitisation training, and the POSH- prevention of sexual harassment committee.

Yeshwanth Kumar Kini, head of HR, said, “Diversity and inclusion are some of our fundamental principles at DICV. To ensure new employees settle comfortably into their new roles, we provide a comprehensive on-boarding process, including training on safety, health and hygiene, communication skills, firefighting and basic tool handling. We hope this initiative encourages more women to join a company that understands their value.”

DICV, operating under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia, is a full-fledged commercial vehicle player in the Indian market and the only Daimler entity worldwide with a brand — BharatBenz — dedicated to its home market. It produces 9 to 55 tonne trucks, BharatBenz buses, Mercedes-Benz coaches, and bus chassis in India. DICV’s manufacturing plant at Oragadam near Chennai, spread over 400 acres, has a modern test track and is home to the company’s headquarters, R&D, and training operations.

The company’s products and parts are exported to more than 50 markets in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. DICV represents an overall investment of more than `9,560 crore.

