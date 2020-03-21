Diamond artisans demand paid vacation as corona cases surface in Gujarat

Diamond industry is passing through a very tough time (Representative image)

With at least seven positive cases of coronavirus surfacing in Gujarat, Diamond Workers’ Union of Gujarat has demanded paid vacation of at least one month for diamond artisans working in nearly 20,000 diamond cutting and polishing units across the state.

“Except some of the large units of diamond cutting and polishing, working conditions in most of the units are pathetic and hence diamond artisans are the most vulnerable to coronavirus infection. Diamond artisans are working in a group that, too, at almost a couple of feet distance between them. Hygienic conditions in most of the factories are not maintained properly. Moreover, most of the firms are not providing sanitiser and mask facilities to them,” claims Ranamal Jilariya, president of the union.

Given the current situation, if contagious COVID-19 spreads amongst the diamond artisan, it would also be difficult for the government to handle the situation as more than 10 lakh people are employed in diamond-cutting and polishing work across Gujarat, said Jilariya, adding that the way vacation had been announced for educational institutions, diamond artisans should also be given a month’s paid vacation.

“Over the past one year, diamond industry is passing through a very tough time and as result of it, diamond artisans are not being paid well for a long period. Hence, diamond artisans should be given paid vacation so that they would be able to run their families,” he claimed.

Jilariya has also sent a memorandum to Gujarat’s chief minister, deputy labour commissioners of Surat as well as Rajkot to consider the demand of Diamond Workers’ Union.

Countering the claims of Jilariya, president of Surat Diamond Association Babubhai Kathiria said adequate precautions are being taken to safeguard diamond artisans at most of the diamond-cutting and polishing units in Surat where almost seven lakh people are working. Though Kathiria accepted that workers are working in close proximity, but according to him, at the same time arrangements of sanitisers and masks for them have been done in most of the diamond units.

He went on to say that despite bearing loss, owners of diamond units are running their factories just to give employment to artisans in wake of sluggish exports resulted due to coronavirus pandemic.

Dinesh Navadia, chairman of Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) – Gujarat unit, said export of diamond had been affected adversely due to coronavirus scare as markets in Hong Kong, China and USA are closed.

“As much as 80% of India total exports are being done in Hong Kong, China and USA. As Surat is the biggest hub of diamond cutting and polishing, diamond units of the city are facing the worse impact. Some of the major events related to diamond, gems and jewellery have been cancelled in Hong Kong, Las Vegas and other places. It means there would be loss of hundreds of crore to Surat-based units,” said Navadia, adding the Gujarat-based units would loss business opportunity worth around Rs 9,000 crore.

According to him, against the $3,192-million exports of diamond, gems and jewellery from India in February 2019 was as high as $3,192 million, exports in February 2020 has gone down to $2,332 million. It means there has been sizeable reduction of nearly $850 million in a single month. With global situation is deteriorating day by day, the figure of March 2020 would be even more depressing, he added.

Apart from Surat, diamond-cutting and polishing units have blossomed in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Amreli and Botad districts of Saurashtra region also.