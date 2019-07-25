DHFL Resolution Plan: Strategic partner could own 20% post stake sale

DHFL promoters collectively hold 39.21% in the company.

Shareholding of the promoters in Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) could come down to 20% or lower following the proposed stake sale to a strategic partner, sources aware of the developments told FE on the condition of anonymity. At this point of time, there is no talk of any change in management. As reported by FE last week, the promoters are looking to raise nearly Rs 7,000 crore ($1 billion) from interested investors, and has been in talks with Aion Capital and Cerebrus Capital, among others, to divest a part of the promoter group’s stake.

Interested players have long since done their due diligence and as the company revealed, it has received non-binding indicative term sheets. The interested parties have completed evaluation of the company’s retail asset standing and distribution network among other factors, before offering the term sheet.

DHFL promoters collectively hold 39.21% in the company. According to sources, the promoters would look at divesting 20% to the strategic partner. However, any further work on the strategic stake sale will only be pursued and finalised after the company’s proposed resolution plan is formally presented and discussed with the consortium of lenders on Thursday. The company’s resolution plan, which is believed to include restructuring of the company’s debts, infusion of fresh capital and moratorium of repayment of certain debt obligations, is expected to be tabled before the lead banker and other lenders on Thursday.

At this stage, there is no clarity on whether the company will also discuss the resolution plan with other lenders, including institutional and retail bondholders. Sources have indicated that bankers within the consortium of lenders, along with company officials, will mull over and discuss the various aspects of the resolution plan before taking it to the bond holders.

The cash-strapped home loan financier has a cumulative debt of Rs 1 lakh crore, of which it owes Rs 38,000 crore to banks and Rs 34,000 crore to bondholders. Mutual funds, who have an exposure of Rs 2,200 crore to DHFL via NCDs and Rs 180 crore of CP, are believed to have had a couple of rounds of conversation with the other lenders.

The company and its lenders, including mutual funds and other institutional players have been discussing the resolution plan to arrive at a consensus. However, DHFL will only formally present the a plan to its consortium of lenders on Thursday. Once the resolution plan is finalised, the strategic stake sale will be announced.

Bankers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, have indicated the plan could entail some conversion of debt-to-equity, which implies bankers could also end up with a small equity stake in the company.

Some banking sources, meanwhile, have raised certain concerns over any further proposal for securitisation of the company’s debt portfolios, especially with respect to the company’s ability to continue acting as servicing agents for the loans amid uncertainty over it remaining a going concern. DHFL’s independent auditors expressed uncertainty over the company’s ability to continue as a going concern, according to notes accompanying its audited results for the previous quarter released late on Monday.