DHFL resolution plan paves way for lenders to take charge

In the case, where the cash flow is linked to project and mortgage loans, the interest payout is nil in the first year, suggesting a moratorium of sorts, and then interest rate picks up.

Stressed financier Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) on Saturday disclosed the details of the proposed resolution plan to exchanges, while also announcing the appointment of former banker Vaijinath M Gavarshetty as chief executive officer effective October 1, following its board meeting. As per the proposed plan, it does not seek to give any category of lenders a haircut. All lenders, except retail depositors, will get equity stake in the company, according to the draft resolution plan the company shared on stock exchanges.

According to the plan, 2.3% of the debt exposure across each category of facility will be converted into equity. For example, of banks’ outstanding loan of Rs 38,342 crore, Rs 871 crore will get converted into equity. The resolution plan assumes a price of Rs 54 per share for debt conversion into equity. After conversion, lenders will together hold 51% in the company. The total liabilities of the company stood at Rs 83,873 crore as on July 6, 2019. Of this, borrowings from banks through term loans, cash credit and working capital demand loans stood at Rs 27,527 crore.

The company’s largest borrowing was through non-convertible debentures, including masala bonds, to the tune of Rs 41,431 crore. The company’s total assets stood at Rs 89,476 crore, along with Rs 1,752 crore in cash and investments. DHFL’s retail loan book stood at Rs 35,233 crore, while the wholesale book included Rs 18,078 crore in project and mortgage loans, Rs 11,967 crore in SRA loans and Rs 17,565 crore in other project loans. The proposed resolution plan details the projected cashflows into three separate categories, including retail assets alongside project and mortgage loans with the payment of liabilities and repayment schedules mapped against these.

The company will pay secured lenders over nine years to 10 years with interest rates of 8.5% in most cases, and 10% in one case, nil in another. Unsecured lenders will be paid over 10-21 years. Unsecured public deposits payable till October 31 have been assumed to be paid with existing interest rates, while the balance are to be restructured over 10 years with no interest, the company said.

Any liquidation value required to be paid to the dissenting creditors under the ICA will be paid within a period of 12 months from the date of implementation of the proposed resolution plan, as required under the RBI’s June 7 circular.

In this case, the repayment schedule promises 0.01% of total outstanding in FY20 and FY21, and repayments of 11% and 12% of total outstanding over the next two years, in keeping with an increase in ‘free cashflow for debt servicing’.

DHFL has proposed staggered payment of interest, with an internal rate of return of 8.5% per year, for example, being paid off zero interest in the first year, and rates of 6.5%. 10.5%, 11% and 12% over subsequent years.