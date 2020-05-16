DHFL resolution: CoC extends deadline for submission of bids till July 24

DHFL had already extended the deadline for the submission of bids for the company to June 9, from April 16 earlier.

By Ankur Mishra

The committee of creditors (CoC) of beleaguered mortgage financier Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) has decided to extend the deadline for submission of bids for the company till July 24. The decision was taken at a meeting held on May 12. DHFL had already extended the deadline for the submission of bids for the company to June 9, from April 16 earlier. The bidders for the company had earlier requested DHFL to relook at the timeline of the resolution post the Covid-19 scenario.

The deadline for submission of bids can be extended even further, in case of announcement of a fourth phase of lockdown. The third phase of the lockdown announced by the government due to Covid-19 is expiring on May 17. “The deadline for bids is exclusive of any lockdown extensions granted by government,” the CoC resolution further said. The voting for the resolution is open till May 17.

DHFL will also vote on extending the resolution timeline by 90 days. As per IBC process, resolution should be completed within 180 days of admission. Any extension of timeline needs to get approval from the CoC first. After approval from the CoC, DHFL will move the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for seeking extension in the timeline for resolution. The mortgage financier was admitted to the NCLT on December 2, 2019.

DHFL had earlier shortlisted 22 out of 24 applicants for the resolution of the troubled company. The home loan financier had given applicants the option to bid for the whole company or in parts. Of the total applicants, 14 had submitted expressions of interest (EoIs) for the entire business of DHFL. KKR India Financial Services, Welspun Group, Adani Group, Oaktree Capital, ARCIL Asset Reconstruction Company and Bain Capital were among the suitors who placed EoIs to take over the entire business.