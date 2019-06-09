DHFL repays dues worth Rs 276.05 crore to investors

By:
Published: June 9, 2019 12:34:43 AM

Interest payments on NCDs issued on a private placement basis had also fallen due on June 4 and June 6.

DHFL, NCD, retail investors, retail investors, Interest payments on NCD, latest news on DHFLDHFL said that for the first set of NCDs, on which interest dues are worth Rs 80 crore and the principal amount aggregates Rs 120 crore, it has arranged funds and met its obligations.

Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) said that it has repayed dues worth Rs 276.05 crore to retail and institutional investors. It has paid back Rs 59.74 crore of its total obligations worth Rs 961.65 crore to 35,595 retail investors holding its non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and said it would ensure that the rest of them are repaid within seven working days.

Interest payments on NCDs issued on a private placement basis had also fallen due on June 4 and
June 6. DHFL said that for the first set of NCDs, on which interest dues are worth Rs 80 crore and the principal amount aggregates Rs 120 crore, it has arranged funds and met its obligations. For the second set, interest aggregating to Rs 16.31 crore were scheduled for June 6.

The repayments to retail investors had fallen due on June 4. In a statement to the exchanges, the financier said, “Under the trust deed, in the event that payment of interest on the NCDs is not met on the due date (04.06.2019), and such non-payment continues for a period of seven working days, the same shall constitute an event of default by the company. The company is taking all steps necessary and shall ensure that the payment fallen due by way of interest is paid to the remaining investors within the above mentioned cure period of seven working days.”

