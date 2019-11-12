DHFL lenders file intervention plea in Bombay high court

The court is slated to hear the matter next on November 13.

Lenders to Dewan Housing Finance Corp (DHFL) have filed an intervention petition at Bombay High Court, to be part of the main petition filed by mutual funds (MFs) against the company. Lenders want the court to lift stay on payments.

The Bombay HC had restrained crisis-ridden DHFL from making payments to any of its secured/unsecured creditors, including the payments to any fixed deposit holders, on October 10.

Edelweiss AMC, Kotak Mahindra AMC, Axis Asset Management and Reliance AMC had moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to DHFL to disclose all its assets and liabilities and also to temporarily prevent it from making payments/disbursements to secured and unsecured creditors.