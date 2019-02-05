DHFL clears the air: Rs 23,500 cr disbursed, but not to shell companies

DHFL hopes to rope in a strategic partner over the next 90 days.

Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) on Monday said while the company has disbursed Rs 23,500 crore to certain firms, these have not been described as shell companies by the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) in the list issued in 2017.

Kapil Wadhawan, CMD, DHFL, said the allegations, based on the complaint of Vikas Shekhar, mentioned an amount of Rs 31,000 crore but it had “come to light that the loans mentioned in the report aggregate to Rs 23,500 crore and not Rs 31,000 crore”.

Wadhawan said not a single one of these companies was designated or described as a shell company by the MCA in 2017. Wadhawan refuted allegations that loans worth Rs 9,000 crore had been sanctioned and disbursed to non-existent slum rehabilitation projects, saying all SRA projects funded by the firm have been duly approved by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority. He said the projects mentioned in the report were ongoing ‘where the company has a security cover in excess of two times’.

All rating agencies, lenders and investors had been apprised of relevant details, he said. CARE Ratings has put around Rs 1.2 lakh crore of the home financier’s bonds, deposits and loans raised

from banks, mutual funds and insurers, among others, under ‘credit watch developing implications’.

However, CARE noted the downgrade is because of falling stock prices and rise in bond spreads which would mean higher borrowing cost. It also pointed out that it remains positive on the company’s management, resource profile, capitalisation levels and asset quality.

DHFL hopes to rope in a strategic partner over the next 90 days. “The events since September 21 have accelerated the process of re-aligning the ownership and management to bring in a broad-based professional ownership on a day-to-day management to enhance stakeholders’ confidence. We intend taking this further to pave the way for onboarding strategic partners…this is not an afterthought but something we started post-September 21,” Wadhawan said.

He also touched upon the group’s ongoing efforts to monetise non-core businesses over the last couple of months. Wadhawan Global Company, the parent company of DHFL, has already signed binding agreements to exit its asset management business DHFL Pramerica MF and Aadhar Housing Finance, pending statutory approvals, for which it has entered into an agreement with the Blackstone group. Both of them should bring in non-dilutive capital to DHFL. The amount received at the holding company level will be utilised to pare down its debt — borrowings made by Wadhawan Global Capital for investment in associate and subsidiary entities.

It is also in the process of exiting its investments in Avanse Financial Services and the group investment in the life insurance business, DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance . DHFL’s audit committee in its meeting on January 31 already appointed chartered accountant firm TP Ostwal & Associates as an independent expert to carry out an in-depth review and independently verify data relating to allegations made by Cobrapost in a recent article. Furthermore, on advice of its consortium of lenders, the company had also decided to add another expert from the Indian Banks’ Association list of approved auditors and both experts will place their findings before the audit committee soon.