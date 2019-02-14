DHFL CEO Harshil Mehta resigns with immediate effect

Recently, Cobrapost alleged that Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) through layers of shell companies allegedly siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore out of the total bank loans of Rs 97,000 crore.

DHFL CEO Harshil Mehta (File)

DHFL on Wednesday said its CEO Harshil Mehta has decided to resign from his position with immediate effect. “However, he would continue to be associated with the company and shall hold the designation of Executive President -Retail Business with effect from February 14, 2019,” DHFL said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges.

Besides, the board has recommended the appointment of Sunjoy Joshi as an Independent Director and Srinath Sridharan as a Non-Executive Director. Recently, Cobrapost alleged that Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) through layers of shell companies allegedly siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore out of the total bank loans of Rs 97,000 crore.

The expose alleged that the scam has been pulled off mainly by sanctioning and disbursing astronomical amounts in secured and unsecured loans to dubious shell or pass-through companies related to DHFL’s primary stakeholders Kapil Wadhawan, Aruna Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan. It alleged that this was done through their proxies and associates, which have in turn passed the money on to the companies controlled by the Wadhawans.

