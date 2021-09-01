Dhanuka group to set up Rs 1,250 crore poly film factory at Panagarh

The plant is spread over 38 acres, the first phase of the plant will manufacture polyester films i.e, BOPET with a production capacity of 45,000 TPA. (Photo source: Linkedin)

The city-based Dhanuka group announced the setting up of a Rs 1,250 crore packaging poly film factory at Panagarh Industrial Park in Paschim Bardhaman district. The project is being implemented by Dhunseri Poly Films, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dhunseri Ventures Limited to manufacture flexible packaging films that go into FMCG packaging like chips and tea.

The plant is spread over 38 acres, the first phase of the plant will manufacture polyester films i.e, BOPET with a production capacity of 45,000 TPA. At an overall investment of over Rs 400 crore. ”The unit is expected to commence commercial operations by March 2023. The first unit will be a downstream unit of Dhunseri’s existing Haldia plant where it makes PET (polyethylene terephthalate) resins,” group chairman C K Dhanuka said. While, second and third units will produce BOPP films with a rated capacity of 1,34,000 tonne and estimated production of 1,15,000 tonne. Raw Material for BOPP line will be sourced from IOCL Paradip plant (Odisha).

By 2026 expected turnover of the flexible film business will be Rs 1,500 crore and export of approximately Rs 400 crore. It will have a direct employment of approximately 500 people with an indirect employment generation of around 1,000 people, Dhanuka said.