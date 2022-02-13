  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dhampur Sugar Mills Q3 profit up 39 pc at Rs 76 cr

Total income, however, fell to Rs 964.27 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,110.07 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Written by PTI
Its net profit stood at Rs 54.56 crore in the year-ago period.
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd on Sunday reported a 39 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 76.01 crore for the quarter ended in December.
Total income, however, fell to Rs 964.27 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,110.07 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the last fiscal, Dhampur Sugar Mills had reported a net profit of Rs 228.96 crore over a total income of Rs 4,248.96 crore.

