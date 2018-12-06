DGCA gives approval to Jet Air’s schedule for five months

However, the DGCA increased the frequency of regulatory audits and spot checks after reports of cancellations by the airline.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved Jet Airways’ flight schedule for next five months after putting the cash-strapped airline on monthly scrutiny, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Mumbai-based carrier received permission for November only. Domestic flight schedule of airlines is divided into two parts – summer and winter schedules. However, the DGCA increased the frequency of regulatory audits and spot checks after reports of cancellations by the airline.

“We were satisfied with their performance last month and gave a five-month clearance from December onwards,” the official said.

Jet Airways has delayed salary payments to its staff in the last few months and also cancelled several flights recently. The full-service carrier, owned by Naresh Goyal, has been scouting for partners to infuse equity and keep the airline going.

Jet Airways has been facing financial trouble since the beginning of FY19. While it reported `1,323-crore loss during Q1, its losses in the September quarter stood at `1,261 crore.

Meanwhile, the DGCA said it is monitoring the performance of Boeing 737 Max aircraft on a daily basis, apart from advising airlines on measures to ensure safety of the planes. The examination comes in the wake of the plane crash in Indonesia in October. Currently, there are 10 Boeing 737 Max planes that are operating in the country by Jet Airways and SpiceJet.

The airlines have been asked to immediately report any abnormal issues related to the plane’s Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), regulatory officials said.

The MCAS is a kind of stall-recovery system that is used in Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and generally alerts the pilot in case there is stalling of the plane or fall in speed, among other issues. The airlines have also been asked to keep a record of steps carried out with respect to the MCAS and land at the nearest airport if they come across any issue with the system while flying.