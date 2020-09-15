  • MORE MARKET STATS

DGCA asks IndiGo and GoAir to fly aircraft with modified Pratt and Whitney engines only

September 15, 2020 9:55 PM

 The PW engine-powered A320 neo planes in IndiGo and GoAir fleets have been facing glitches both mid-air and on-ground since their induction way back in 2016.

Aviation regulator DGCA has asked IndiGo and GoAir to fly only those aircraft that have modified Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines on them, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. The PW engine-powered A320 neo planes in IndiGo and GoAir fleets have been facing glitches both mid-air and on-ground since their induction way back in 2016.

Puri said on Twitter IndiGo has 134 A320neo and A321neo aircraft and all of them have modified PW engines on them. He added GoAir as 46 A320neo aircraft and modified PW engines have been placed on 30 of them.

Earlier this year, the DGCA had asked both the airlines — IndiGo and GoAir — to replace unmodified PW engines by May 30. The DGCA had said that the unmodified PW engines do contain an “unsafe condition, which is prone to undesirable outcomes” and therefore, need to be dispensed with.

In June, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended the deadline due to the coronavirus pandemic and asked the airlines to replace all unmodified PW engines on their planes by August-end. Puri said on Tuesday, “As another step towards enhancing air safety in our country & leaving nothing to chance, @DGCAIndia has asked @IndiGo6E & @goairlinesindia not to fly any aircraft without both Neo engines modified.”

