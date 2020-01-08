DGCA asks airlines to be vigilant in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman, waters of Persian Gulf

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 8, 2020 1:26:26 PM

"We had held meetings with the concerned Airlines and have sensitised them to remain vigilant and take all precautions," said a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday morning.

DGCA, Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman, iran airspace, iran attack, iran missile attack, urkraine plane crash, iran plane crashUS aviation regulator FAA has also asked all US airlines to stop operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman due to “events in Middle East”.

The DGCA on Wednesday asked Indian airline companies to remain vigilant and take all precautions in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman and waters of Persian Gulf, hours after a Ukrainian International airlines carrying 180 passengers crashed near Tehran in Iran.

“We had held meetings with the concerned Airlines and have sensitised them to remain vigilant and take all precautions,” said a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday morning.

US aviation regulator FAA has also asked all US airlines to stop operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman due to “events in Middle East”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. DGCA asks airlines to be vigilant in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman, waters of Persian Gulf
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Adjusted Gross Revenue deadline: Non-telcos served hefty bills by DoT
2Suzlon defaults on payment of Rs 7,256 crore
3Air India privatisation: Panel okays fresh EoI, SPA drafts for Air India; Bids to be invited in January