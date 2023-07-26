scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Deutsche Bank Q2 profit falls 27% on investment banking slump

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 763 million euros ($843.04 million), down from 1.046 billion euros a year earlier but better than analyst expectations for profit of around 571 million euros.

Written by Reuters
Updated:
Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank logo is seen in this illustration. (Photo source: Reuters)

Deutsche Bank posted on Wednesday a 27% fall in second-quarter profit as investment banking revenues slumped, but the drop was lower than expected as higher interest rates fuelled gains at the retail division. Net profit attributable to shareholders was 763 million euros ($843.04 million), down from 1.046 billion euros a year earlier but better than analyst expectations for profit of around 571 million euros.

Also Read

The German lender downgraded its outlook for the investment bank, saying it now expected revenues to be slightly lower in 2023, compared to a previous forecast for flat revenue. Deutsche also faced a rise in non-operating costs in the quarter, partly as a result of higher litigation and severance charges.

Also Read

The figures underscore broader trends in global banking, with investment banks struggling as deals are paused, while higher interest rates are a boon to other divisions. Deutsche’s retail division became its biggest revenue generator during the quarter. Analysts expect the retail unit will also overtake the investment bank as the main revenue driver for the full year, overturning the investment bank’s pole position over the previous three years.

Also Read

Despite the profit drop, the earnings marked the bank’s 12th consecutive quarter of profit, a noteable streak in the black after years of losses.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 12:06 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS