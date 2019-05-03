Dettol beats Band-Aid to become Australia’s most trusted brand

Marriott enters home-rental segment Marriott International Inc. is starting a new home-rental business in a bid to take on Airbnb and other players in the fast-growing home-sharing segment. Marriott\u2019s home-rental service, called Homes & Villas, will offer 2,000 \u2018premium and luxury homes\u2019 in more than 100 cities. Dettol is Australia\u2019s most trusted brand Dettol beat Band-Aid, Vegemite, Qantas and Betadine to claim the top spot in the Trusted Brands Survey, an independent annual poll.