Detailing Devils to host auto art fest

Detailing Devils, the auto detailing company, will host an art fest called Moto Craft in Noida, near Delhi, on May 12-13. It’s an initiative by LumiLor India, the light emitting coating company, to promote custom artwork for the automotive industry in the country.

Published: May 4, 2018
Detailing Devils, the auto detailing company, will host an art fest called Moto Craft in Noida, near Delhi, on May 12-13. It’s an initiative by LumiLor India, the light emitting coating company, to promote custom artwork for the automotive industry in the country. “We aim to encourage custom artwork, a niche area, in the country. This event is a platform for independent enthusiasts, painters, designers and creators to showcase their ability of radically transforming how a vehicle can be made to look,” said Saurabh Ahuja, the director of Detailing Devils.

