Despite slowdown, sales of listed realty players jump: DLF, Godrej, others sell more

bucking the trend of growing pessimism in the realty sector, sales went up in the Delhi NCR region by 45% on-month in October 2019.

While the real estate sector has been witnessing a demand slowdown with mounting unsold inventory, listed realty players have shown resistance to slowdown and have sold more inventories on a yearly basis. “Sales activity for listed players grew by 5% on-year in 2QFY20 demonstrating continued market share gains in a weak macro environment,” a Kotak Institutional Equities report said on Friday. On the other hand, residential real estate across India has slipped by 15% on-year, reflecting the ongoing slowdown in the Indian economy. In fact, new launches have also dropped by 30% on-year in October 2019.

However, bucking the trend of growing pessimism in the realty sector, sales went up in the Delhi NCR region by 45% on-month in October 2019 as demand grew for Gurugram and Greater Noida regions. However, overall launches in NCR remained flat. “Launches have been tepid in 2QFY20 in NCR at 6.4 mn sq. ft. Launches in NCR were concentrated in Gurugram and Noida only at 0.8 mn sq. ft and 1.6 mn sq. ft respectively with no new launches seen in Greater Noida and Faridabad market,” Kotak Institutional Equities report said. The net unsold inventory in Delhi NCR region also declined by 6% on-year. The higher sales in markets of Gurugram and Greater Noida were seen at the back of weak prices on an overall basis.

Among other major regions, launches were worst affected in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region due to economic slowdown. “Launches declined 61% on-year to 3.8 mn sq. ft meaningfully lagging behind trailing twelve month average of 5 mn sq. ft even as sales remained weak at 6.5 mn sq. ft (-26% on-year) in October 2019,” the report said. On the other hand, the performance of Bengaluru real estate market has largely remained untouched from the ongoing crisis. Both sales and new launches have been to the tune of twelve-month averages. The unsold inventory in Bengaluru is also at the lowest across regions in India.