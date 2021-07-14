Despite Covid-19, ginning industry thrived in Gujarat

During the 2020-21 season, ginning units across the state pressed 89.65 lakh bales (170 kg per bale) compared to last season's 86.56 bales, says Arvind Patel, vice-president of Saurashtra Ginners Association. (Representational image)

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the cotton season for over 700 ginning and pressing units in Gujarat concluded on a positive note in June last week following continuous demand from cotton yarn manufacturers.

Gujarat-based ginning and pressing units processed 2.98 lakh bales during the recently ended season compared to the previous season. During the 2020-21 season, ginning units across the state pressed 89.65 lakh bales (170 kg per bale) compared to last season’s 86.56 bales, says Arvind Patel, vice-president of Saurashtra Ginners Association.

The season ended with the end of June was much better than the ginning industry expected considering the adverse impact of the second Covid wave, says Patel adding, “During the entire season, we witnessed encouraging demand from yarn manufacturers. Besides, there was good export demand for cotton. Ginners in Gujarat are expecting a similar upcoming season in wake of queries from international buyers.”

Season for ginning and pressing activities initiates with the first harvest of cotton in Gujarat in September usually every year and it lasts till the end of June, he says. Currently, 99% of the total ginning units have closed their activities till the fresh arrival of cotton from September.

Farmers have emptied their stock. Around 1.5 lakh bales are still laying with ginning units which they are selling at higher rates. Cotton prices are hovering around Rs 53,500 per candy (356.5 kg) which is the highest in the past eight years, claims Patel.

During U2020-21, cotton sowing reduced by almost two lakh hectares compared to the 2019-2020 season from 26 lakh hectares to as low as 24 lakh hectares as farmers preferred groundnut over cotton. Despite lower sowing, farmers per hectare productivity remained higher and hence their yield remained at par with the last season’s production. As per the data of the Cotton Association of India (CAI), cotton production in Gujarat for the recently concluded season remained at around 96 lakh bales compared to the previous year’s 95 lakh bales. According To Patel, in the upcoming season, 2021-22 farmers would again resort to cotton over groundnut as they got healthy rates of their cotton yield.

“We are expecting an increase in cotton sowing area by 8 to 10%. It means ginning units across Gujarat will have adequate raw material right from September. Ginners are also anticipating huge demand from spinners considering the global demand for cotton yarn,” he adds.