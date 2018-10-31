Despite big bets on blockchain, talent still in short supply

By: | Published: October 31, 2018 3:51 AM

While blockchain has become the new buzzword for the government, various industries data and experts point out a major supply and demand discrepancy in blockchain developers.

Many industry analysts and experts have, however, also pointed out that there is a lack of developers who can build solutions based on blockchain in India.

While blockchain has become the new buzzword for the government, various industries data and experts point out a major supply and demand discrepancy in blockchain developers. Several use cases for blockchain across industries is being explored and both the government and industry associations have beamed about the potential of the technology; however, much of blockchain is still in an experimental stage and use cases are being developed with complete marketable solutions still being distant.

Many industry analysts and experts have, however, also pointed out that there is a lack of developers who can build solutions based on blockchain in India.

Hiring start-up Belong, in its Talent Supply Index report, ranks various professions on a scale of 0.1 to 3.0 and above, with the former requiring the most effort to hire and the latter requiring the least. Blockchain developers had an index of 0.5, meaning for every 10 jobs in blockchain development, there are only five people eligible to take up that job.
Rishabh Kaul, co-founder of Belong, said one reason for this is that working on blockchain requires additional skills and knowledge that are not taught in schools and colleges.

Apart from regular programming languages like C++, Javascript and Python, blockchain developers need to know languages like Simplicity, Rholang and others, which have been developed recently and hence most programmers lack the knowledge to use these languages.

NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh said that talent supply is something that will have to be addressed soon in relation to newer technologies like blockchain. “We need to think about talent development and skills because that will be the biggest showstopper for the development of newer technologies,” she said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Despite big bets on blockchain, talent still in short supply
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition