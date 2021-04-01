Designate a nodal officer for security queries: DoT to telcos

The national cybersecurity coordinator will be the designated authority and the telcos have to provide any information as and when sought by the coordinator.

The department of telecommunications (DoT) has directed that each mobile operator has to designate a nodal officer, who will be responsible for providing information regarding the telco’s network to the national cybersecurity coordinator, whenever sought.

The DoT has already amended the telecom licence of the telecom operators to make it mandatory for them to procure equipment from only trusted sources, the list of which would be made known by the government. This directive comes into force on June 15.

As per the new mandate, all telecom operators will have to submit all the details regarding their networks – core equipment, access equipment, transport equipment, and support systems – to the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). The national cybersecurity coordinator will be the designated authority and the telcos have to provide any information as and when sought by the coordinator.

The permission of the coordinator will be required in case a telco is upgrading its existing network utilising telecom equipment not designated as trusted products.

A portal is being developed by the NSCS and telecom operators need to share information about the company, the products they intend to connect to their network, product manufacturer and related details in the portal for evaluation as a trusted product.

“To facilitate the same, telecom service providers need to designate a nodal officer who will be provided access to the portal and also be providing inputs to the DA (cybersecurity coordinator) both offline and online,” the DoT said in a letter to telcos, a copy of which has been seen by Financial Express.

The letter further said the nodal officer needs to be appropriately authorised by the telecom operator. “The authorisation letter is to be signed by a signatory who has been empowered by a resolution passed by the board of directors,” DoT said.

Operators need to send the name of the nodal officer in the prescribed format to NSCS by April 10.