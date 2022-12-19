– By Kunal Sharma

What 2022 taught interior designers and firms alike was that the briefs of commercial spaces had to change and how with the pandemic that had set in. While different models of work were adopted by various firms such as Work from Home, Hybrid work Models and so forth, companies also wanted their employees to come back to their workspaces but had to ensure their safety and well-being.

With the year 2023 on the horizon, it will be a year where interior designers can experiment with their takes on new design models and take the trends a step further. Irrespective of the scale at which they operate, businesses are implementing modern design techniques to give an aesthetic look to their offices. Modern commercial designs are also in sync with the latest tech trends across industries to create a conducive work environment.

Here are some of the major design trends in commercial offices to look out for in 2023:

Sustainable designs

The COVID crisis made the world aware of how nature has the power to turn the tables and overpower humans overnight. Companies worldwide are consciously going eco-friendly by making efforts to save the environment. These efforts are visible in commercial interior designs as well. This has influenced companies’ decisions regarding the furniture articles used, types of paints used, and multiple other purchases made for designing their offices. By 2023, we can expect increased use of recycled and natural materials such as copper and brass in commercial designs. Sustainable designs also include the use of energy-saving lights throughout the office. The energy ratings of all the lights installed in the offices will be considered in the coming days, ensuring eco-friendly office lighting.

Open layouts

Lately, open floor plans have become increasingly popular in commercial office designs. These open layouts eliminate physical barriers such as walls, cubicles, and cabins between employees, allowing them to interact with each other directly. Organizations are opting for open layouts as it enhances creativity and collaboration. They prevent employees from working in confined areas and facilitate smooth communication within and across departments. Another major reason why open layouts are likely to get more popular in 2023 is that they are highly cost-effective. Such commercial designs eliminate the cost of setting up walls and cubicles for employees throughout the office premises.

An open floor plan adds to the work flexibility and keeps your office dynamic. It gives people more space to move about, collaborate, and utilize it wisely. If you are working out of limited office space, open layouts will give you more breathing space.

Sensors and voice assistants

Voice assistants like Alexa and Google Home have already found applications in residential uses. Over time, the technology will likely extend its arms to embrace commercial offices. Companies can make the most of these virtual assistants for controlling office lighting, attending meetings, and facilitating communication within the organization. Similarly, we are likely to see sensors being incorporated within office designs, such as remote-controlled coffee machines, automatic lights, and more. There are a plethora of different ways in which we can see technology embedded in commercial office designs in the year to come.

Staying close to nature with biophilic designs

As discussed earlier, companies are taking a step towards becoming more eco-friendly and conscious of how natural resources are used. A significant outcome of this is the use of biophilic designs in offices. Many companies have been using such designs for quite some time, and many more are likely to follow the lead in 2023. Biophilic designs allow you to include natural elements in your commercial designs, bringing you a step closer to mother nature. Right from installing potted plants to using wood and bamboo in furniture articles, biophilic designs give a unique and exotic look to offices.

Such designs help your employees feel energized and in touch with nature instead of working in closed dark chambers all day. In addition to biophilic designs, having sources of natural light throughout your office adds to their efficiency and gives them the much-needed energy to get the work done.

Replacements for traditional desks and chairs

Modern workspaces are no longer limited to traditional desks and chairs fitted in an orderly fashion. Organizations in the 2020s like spicing things up by throwing in multiple alternatives to the age-old office furniture. In 2023, we will likely see more replacements for traditional desks and chairs, such as couches, bean bags, breakout areas, lounges, and more. Employees today dislike sticking to a single place while getting their work done. Spending a couple of years working from the comfort of their homes has made them seek comfortable seating areas where they can let their creative juices flow. From dedicated zoom booths to comfortable couches, commercial office designs of 2023 would sport a lot of different options that would give desks and chairs a run for their money.

Bright colors for more vibrancy

A lot of millennial entrepreneurs entered the market this year, and this number is only going to increase in the years to follow. As young and passionate entrepreneurs take the reins of businesses into their own hands, bold design choices are made. Depending on the company’s nature, shiny, bold, and vibrant colours will likely increase in 2023 as younger decision-makers will be at the helm of affairs. This will give commercial interior designers opportunities to get creative and think outside the box to make the offices look beautiful.

Dedicated booths for more privacy

Now that employees are back to on-premise work and open floor plans are getting increasingly popular, there are situations where workers need privacy. Companies are therefore installing dedicated booths or pods for their employees to work in peace, leaving all distractions outside. These booths can be used for attending Zoom meetings, working quietly on projects that demand high concentration or simply meditating and spending some time with oneself amid hectic work hours.

The final word

These are some of the top commercial office design trends you should watch in 2023. 2023 is going to be the year where a lot of experiments are likely to be made in the commercial design space to push the envelope and convey the essence of brands around the world. Make sure you are equipped to embrace the new year by incorporating the new office design trends for your workspace in the best way possible!

(Kunal Sharma is the founder & CEO at Flipspaces)