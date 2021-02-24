Department of Telecom 5G hackathon: 100 5G technology concepts ready for trials

The Nokia Bell Labs 5G Certification Program has been launched with its Associate Level Certification Foundation course, and will be followed by professional level certifications and courses. (Representational image)

A total of 100 5G technology concepts are ready for trials in the country, an official of the Department of Telecom (DoT) said on Wednesday.

The DoT had organised a 5G hackathon a year ago in which it received over 1,000 applications for technologies that can be implemented on 5G network, DoT Deputy Director General R K Pathak said at a virtual event organised by Nokia, NIIT and industry body COAI.

“We organised a 5G hackathon and received two to the power 10 applications. We shortlisted 100 best suited ideas across 10 industry verticals.

“One can say they are ready for trials, not only in India but across the world. Our students, start-up, academia and industry, all are bullish on 5G technology,” Pathak said.

He further said all the traditional job roles in the country will need to undergo training for creation of a new India.

“Opportunities for up-skilling and reskilling for jobs is going to be linear. Skilling for 5G is very important. While the government is making a lot of effort, we need cooperation from the industry,” Pathak said.

At the event, telecom gear maker Nokia and technical skills development firm NIIT announced jointly offering 5G certification program in India.

The Nokia Bell Labs 5G Certification Program has been launched with its Associate Level Certification Foundation course, and will be followed by professional level certifications and courses.

“We are excited to partner with Nokia and COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India) to deliver this innovative 5G certification program — a first-of-its-kind opportunity for professionals and organizations across India,” NIIT Limited Chief Executive Officer Sapnesh Lalla said while announcing the launch of the course.

The course will be offered at NIIT facilities by Nokia certified trainers.

“The companies and individuals who are best informed and equipped to recognize the opportunities of 5G stand to benefit most from this revolutionary technology and the critical networks they support.

“Nokia is excited to partner with NIIT and COAI to bring 5G certification to individuals and organizations across India,” Nokia EDU vice president Sergio Fasce said.

5G is the key to achieve India’s digital transformation and the government’s ambitious Digital India vision. It is expected to create a cumulative economic impact of USD 1 trillion in India by 2035, according to a report by a government-appointed panel.