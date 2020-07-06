dentsu X India once again bags No. 1 spot in COMvergence’s New Business Barometer for 2019

dentsu X has attained the highest volume in the chart with US$309 million worth of new businesses in 2019

Media agency, dentsu X India has once again retained the number 1 position on COMvergence’s New Business Barometer for 2019. In the second consecutive victory, dentsu X India has been awarded the number 1 spot for steadily and rapidly scaling up its momentum and agility in the country. The media agency has attained the highest volume in the chart with US$309 million worth of new businesses in 2019, adding several clients to its portfolio. From the ongoing businesses too, the firm has retained and gained more opportunities. In the New Business barometer FY2019 report, Mindshare, Madison Media, Zenith, m/SIX, MediaCom, Havas Media, and Lodestar UM rank after dentsu X.

The media agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), comprises of three agencies; dX-matrix, dX-cubic, and dX-palette. Declared ‘Agency-of-the-Year’ by three separate industry forums this year, dentsu X India has also been identified among the ‘Top 100 Fastest-Growing Agencies’ globally by Adweek, 2019. dentsu X has been rapidly scaling up for the past five years with lead marketers such as Reckitt Benckiser, Maruti Suzuki, and Honda Cars, said Divya Karani, Chief Executive Officer, dentsu X India. dentsu X will accelerate further and continue to partner its clients’ businesses, he added.

Also Read: Another bank fraud case in gems & jewellery industry: ED slaps highest ever FEMA notice on jewellery firm

dentsu Aegis Network in India works with the global network brands Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet, and Mcgarrybowen. The group also works with Dentsu branded agencies – Dentsu Impact, Dentsu One, Dentsu India, dentsu X, Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney.

Meanwhile, COMvergence is an independent international research consultancy, which provies analysis and benchmarking studies of advertising and media firms. The current report evaluates agency business momentum by measuring 21 media agencies on major media business moves, retentions, and new assignments from the existing clients.