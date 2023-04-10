Denim sustainability and ways to be more sustainable in denim industry

– By Manjula Gandhi

Denim manufacturers now understand that there is a growing market for ethical and ecological goods due to increased consumer awareness. Fashion brands now demonstrate that they are actually changing their methods to be more environmentally friendly and ethical. It is no longer enough for them to simply state their intentions. By incorporating sustainable innovation, the denim industry can improve its environmental performance while also ensuring its long-term profitability and growth.

Here are a few ways through which the two complement each other:

Eco-friendly dyeing techniques

The conventional methods of denim dyeing have a significant environmental impact due to the use of toxic chemicals and extensive water consumption. However, technological advancements have made it possible to use eco-friendly dyeing techniques such as E-Soft, Ozone/G2, Cold-Eco Dyeing, and laser to reduce the carbon footprint of denim production.

Embracing circular design approach

The circular design approach emphasizes utilizing existing resources to create new products, which goes beyond traditional linear design models. Therefore, denim designers and manufacturers seek to design with circularity in mind by implementing closed-loop production cycles that can reduce waste and minimize resource usage.

Use sustainable materials

Use sustainable materials like organic cotton, recycled cotton, and recycled polyester to reduce the environmental impact of denim production.

Use of solar water heaters and energy-efficient lights

The use of solar water heaters and energy-efficient lights in the denim factory during production is a sustainable method that can significantly reduce the environmental impact of textile manufacturing. Denim production requires a considerable amount of energy to power machinery, lighting, and heating, resulting in high energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. To address this issue, implementing solar water heaters can reduce the amount of energy required for heating water.

Installing an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) technology

Installing an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) technology in denim production is a highly sustainable method that can significantly reduce the environmental impact of textile manufacturing. Denim production involves the use of significant amounts of water, chemicals, and energy, which ultimately results in the generation of highly polluting effluents that must be treated before being discharged into the environment. Implementing ETP technology in denim production involves setting up a special system that collects all the wastewater generated during production, treating it, and releasing it to the environment in such a way that ensures that it meets specific regulatory guidelines on wastewater discharge.

Collaboration in sustainability

Collaboration between denim companies and suppliers, industry initiatives, other industries, and relevant organizations helps to drive sustainable innovation. Partnerships with innovative companies focusing on sustainability with particular expertise in reducing environmental footprints can facilitate the development of new sustainable solutions for the denim industry.

(Manjula Gandhi is the Chief Product Officer at Numero UNO. Views expressed are the author’s own.)