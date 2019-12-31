Demand shortage hits residential property sales

All-India property sales contracted 15% y-o-y in Oct as consumers remained cautious in a slowing economy, analysts at Kotak Institutional equities wrote.
Given the large unsold inventory, new launches fell by a sharper 30% y-o-y. The total inventory fell 11% in Oct to levels of 1.27 billion sq ft.
