Demand shortage hits residential property sales

By: |
Published: December 31, 2019 5:45:17 AM

All-India property sales contracted 15% y-o-y in Oct as consumers remained cautious in a slowing economy, analysts at Kotak Institutional equities wrote.

The total inventory fell 11% in Oct to levels of 1.27 billion sq ft. (Representational image)The total inventory fell 11% in Oct to levels of 1.27 billion sq ft. (Representational image)

The residential real estate market continues to reel under severe shortage of demand. All-India property sales contracted 15% y-o-y in Oct as consumers remained cautious in a slowing economy, analysts at Kotak Institutional equities wrote.

Given the large unsold inventory, new launches fell by a sharper 30% y-o-y. The total inventory fell 11% in Oct to levels of 1.27 billion sq ft.

