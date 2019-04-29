Deloitte stares at a 5-year ban; here’s why

Published: April 29, 2019 12:32:49 PM

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs may invoke section 140 (5) of the Companies Act to bar the company, the report also said.

If the management firm gets debarred, it would be the second such instance after Price Waterhouse (PW) in Satyam scam.

The government may ban management consultancy firm Deloitte over its alleged malpractices in Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) audit process, news agency IANS reported. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs may invoke section 140 (5) of the Companies Act to bar the company, the report also said.

If the management firm gets debarred, it would be the second such instance after Price Waterhouse (PW) in Satyam scam. While PW was barred for two years, two of its partners were banned for three years.

Replying to the charges, a Deloitte spokesperson told IANS, “Investigations on IL&FS Financial Service (IFIN) are in progress and we are cooperating fully. We reaffirm that we have conducted our audits in accordance with the auditing standards and applicable laws and regulations.”

The firm didn’t audit the group when the defaults started in May 2018, Deloitte maintained.   IL&FS, IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL) and IL&FS Financial Services Limited (IFIN) were being audited by others firms, it added.

Majority of the group’s subsidiaries located overseas were not audited by the firm, it added. The company also said that during the period it audited the account books of the group companies the secured loans were sufficiently collateralized which were separately valued by other firms, the report also said.

IL&FS default

On September 14, IL&FS Financial Services, defaulted in payments, term and short-term deposits and also defaulted on the obligations against commercial paper redemption on the given date.  The very next day, the company reported that it received notices for defaults and delays, sending the market in a nervous mode. Soon after, ICRA downgraded the ratings of the short-term and long-term borrowing  programmes of the group companies, adding more volatility to the share market.

