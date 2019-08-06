Deloitte resigns as auditor to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation

By: |
Published: August 6, 2019 12:35:08 PM

India's debt-laden shadow bank Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) on Tuesday said one of its auditors Deloitte, Haskins & Sells LLP had resigned.

In a letter to DHFL, Deloitte said it resigned in view of the matters stated in the shadow bank's financial statements for the year ended March 31, DHFL said in a statement.In a letter to DHFL, Deloitte said it resigned in view of the matters stated in the shadow bank’s financial statements for the year ended March 31, DHFL said in a statement.

India’s debt-laden shadow bank Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) on Tuesday said one of its auditors Deloitte, Haskins & Sells LLP had resigned.

In a letter to DHFL, Deloitte said it resigned in view of the matters stated in the shadow bank’s financial statements for the year ended March 31, DHFL said in a statement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Deloitte resigns as auditor to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop