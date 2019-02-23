Deloitte launches ‘WorldClass’ skill development program in India, to empower 10 million women by 2030

Deloitte launches ‘WorldClass’ skill development program in India

Deloitte LLP announced the launch of ‘WorldClass’ in India – an initiative that aims to support estimated 10 million girls and woman across the country and develop their skills and align them with ‘industry 4.0’. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship was present in the launch of the initiative that has set its target for 2030.

The company is looking forward to educating around 50 million women from around the globe and make them industry ready, much in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nation. In India, it has partnered with two organisations – Pratham and Katha – which are already working to empower millions of children and young adults from across the country.

Explaining the goals of the initiative, Punit Renjen, Global CEO of Deloitte said, “We aim to provide access to education and skills required to find meaningful work in the new economy. The world is on the brink of a seismic shift with the emergence of the Industry 4.0 wave, and to thrive in it, no one should be left behind.”

Terming this as an opportunity ‘to prosper’, he said, “Almost 40% of girls between 15-18 years of age drop out of school and college, and only 26% of women are employed,” and sees this as a ‘tremendous opportunity’ to impact and create ways for women to prosper.

The WorldClass program by Deloitte will focus on improving girls’ retention rate in school, higher educational outcomes, and skills development that would help the women to access employment and make them industry ready.