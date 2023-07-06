Deloitte, CoreStack enters into strategic alliance to deliver enhanced cloud operations

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) announced that it has entered into a strategic alliance with multi-cloud governance solutions provider CoreStack, in order to transform cloud operations and optimisation.

The combination of Deloitte’s industry expertise and operational excellence, along with CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud governance platform will streamline cloud operations, mitigate risks, expedite delivery, optimise performance, and enhance visibility across multi-cloud environments. The partnership is expected to enable businesses in India to achieve continuous and autonomous governance for enhanced efficiency, scalability, and innovation in the digital realm. It will help users to directly perform auto-remediation tasks from the CoreStack dashboard, further simplifying the process.

“Together with our strong network, our objective is to help clients in their digital transformation journey with strategic moves and comprehensive tools that contribute towards their business success,” said Sathish Gopalaiah, President, Consulting, Deloitte South Asia.

“The new solution from CoreStack and Deloitte India is designed to cater to customers across sectors, who are looking to optimise their cloud management and maximise their investments,” said Suren Singh, Chief Sales & Partnerships Officer at CoreStack, while adding that the solution provides the necessary tools and capabilities to ensure cloud governance, cost optimization, and operational efficiencies, across industries like finance, health care, retail, manufacturing, or any other industry.