Deloitte, Capillary Technologies join hands to enable India Inc enhance customer loyalty, retention

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP and Capillary Technologies on Wednesday announced a strategic alliance in order to help companies increase customer loyalty, retention and engagement in India. The two companies aim to drive digital transformation and data-driven strategies, enabling companies to scale through hyper-personalised programs and interest-based communities.

With companies working towards upgrading their long-term relationship with customers, they are deploying modern, customised solutions to create an omnichannel presence, multiple touchpoints and seamless brand experiences. “With technology and innovation driving India’s growth trajectory, it is imperative for Indian companies to take steps to build technical capabilities and enable long-term relationships with consumers,” said Anand Ramanathan, Partner, Deloitte India, adding that the partnership will deliver results for clients across industries especially in the retail, FMCG, industrial and agri-tech sectors.

“In both India and the APAC region, consumer interest in customer loyalty programs is high. This partnership not only offers exciting prospects for tech transformation, but also paves the way for expanding our potential to other Asian and European markets,” he said.

“Our goal is to help businesses unlock the potential of customer loyalty and provide creative value pools that will propel businesses to new heights,” said Sameer Garde, CEO of Capillary Technologies.

“With a particular focus on the Retail, FMCG, Industrial, and Agri-tech sectors, this alliance will help form connections and drive exponential growth to match our unique ambitions in today’s dynamic world. We will together help organisations solve complex business challenges around customer acquisition and retention through future proof and disruptive loyalty strategies,” said Pooja Sabarwal, Head of Partnerships at Capillary.