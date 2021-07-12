Della Leaders Club launched

As a part of its first round of fund-raising, DLC aims to raise Rs 50 crore in three months. (Representational image)

Claimed to be world’s first tech-enabled global business platform to create a support system for leaders across industries, Della Leaders Club (DLC) was started last week by design thinker Jimmy Mistry. As a part of its first round of fund-raising, DLC aims to raise Rs 50 crore in three months.

DLC will launch 26 knowledge domains in 15 cities across the world in phase 1, and will focus on knowledge exchange, lifestyle guidance and social responsibility while building a support ecosystem for leaders globally.