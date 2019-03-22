Dell plans to expand retail presence across 1,300 cities in India

By: | Updated: March 22, 2019 9:55 PM

"People were seeing PC (personal computer) as tool for education but now education and gaming are blending together. We are reaching out to 100 colleges to educate youth in tier III and IV cities. All these markets need high-end machines. Today, people are not seeing gaming as frivolous time pass. It is being seen as path to the career," Krishnakumar said.

Dell, Dell personal computer, Alienware, Apple, HP, PC segment, Dell retail presenceAccording to IDC, HP led the market with 31 per cent overall market share, followed by Dell (23 per cent), Lenovo (20.6 per cent), Acer (12 per cent) and Apple (3.9 per cent) in 2018. (Reuters)

PC maker Dell Technologies is planning to expand its retail coverage to 300 more cities and towns this year in India, a senior official of the company said. “We are present in 1,000 cities and towns in India and we are looking to increase our presence in 300 more cities and towns this year. We have 680 Dell exclusive stores. This year, we plan to add another 100 stores,” P Krishnakumar senior vice-president for consumer and small business division (Asia Pacific and Japan), Dell, told PTI. He said Dell is now reaching out to students in tier III and IV towns in India where it is creating awareness around gaming PC and career options linked to it.

“People were seeing PC (personal computer) as tool for education but now education and gaming are blending together. We are reaching out to 100 colleges to educate youth in tier III and IV cities. All these markets need high-end machines. Today, people are not seeing gaming as frivolous time pass. It is being seen as path to the career,” Krishnakumar said.

Also read: Reliance Jio threat: Vodafone Idea’s Rs 25,000 crore war chest may not be enough, says report 

According to IDC, HP led the market with 31 per cent overall market share, followed by Dell (23 per cent), Lenovo (20.6 per cent), Acer (12 per cent) and Apple (3.9 per cent) in 2018. Krishnakumar claimed that Dell leads in the gaming PC segment with around 35-38 per cent share in India as per industry estimates.

“Our gaming PC range starts from Rs 75,000 and it can go up to around Rs 5 lakh. Consumers looking for gaming PC in tier III and IV towns are spending to the tune of Rs 1-1.25 lakh a unit. We also offer them finance if they need it. More than affordability, it is about value they see in the gaming PCs,” he said.

Last week, Dell unveiled first gaming laptop, Alienware, whose component can be changed like it is done in assembled desktop PC. “The component will be of desktop rpt desktop grade category in Alienware. We have given consumers option to change configuration of laptop as per their requirement,” Krishnakumar said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Dell plans to expand retail presence across 1,300 cities in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition