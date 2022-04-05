Dell India business grew 64% in year ended December 2021

Dell Technologies India registered a record annual business growth of 64 per cent in the financial year ended December 2021, a senior company official said on Tuesday. The company’s President and Managing Director Alok Ohrie said its demand velocity reflects how businesses continue to prioritise their digital transformation to help meet customer needs and improve productivity.

“Dell Technologies India grew 64 per cent y-o-y in FY’22, which was a record year for India business, with back-to-back record quarters. We reported 61 per cent y-o-y growth alone in the fourth quarter of 2021,” he told PTI. However, he did not disclose the actual numbers except for the percentage of growth.

The company follows the financial year from January to December. According to market research and analysis firm International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, India’s traditional PC market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, delivered a strong year with shipment growth of 44.5 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in 2021.

Dell shipments volume in India during the December 2021 quarter grew by 31.7 per cent and 47 per cent for the full year of 2021 on a y-o-y basis, as per the report. At the global level, Dell’s revenue increased 17 per cent on a year-on-year basis to USD 101.2 billion, fuelled by continued growth across all business units and record PC shipments.

The client solutions group, which deals in commercial PC, notebooks and Desktop, grew 27 per cent on a y-o-y basis to USD 61.5 billion. “With the current situation, work and learn-from-anywhere will be the new reality, and we are building technology ecosystems of the future to deliver experiences that are more connected and productive. That means enabling network infrastructure for 5G and the data era, embedding security solutions that are intelligent, automated and extends everywhere the customers’ data travels, and prioritising cloud and Software-as-a-Service consumption models,” Ohrie said.

He said that cybersecurity will be a key focus area with the large amount of data generated and it was equally important to keep them secure and impenetrable from cyber attacks.

“Dell is focused on key six strategic technologies such as multi-cloud, edge, 5G, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data management and cyber security to enable end-to-end, modern IT systems for future. “Apart from these, various consumption models such as Flex On Demand, Dell Tech On Demand and Project APEX ? will further help us (and our partners) to meet customer’s expectations and address their demands effectively,” Ohrie said.