Delhivery goes live on ONDC to expand reach

Logistics services provider Delhivery is now live on the government’s e-commerce platform, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), it announced in an exchange filing. The company said it had successfully integrated with sellers and was ready to begin intercity express parcel movement, catering to over 18,400 pin codes in the country.

T Koshy, managing director and chief executive officer, ONDC, said: “With (the) ONDC, we aim to empower small businesses and rural entrepreneurs by giving them access to customers across the country. Delhivery, one of India’s largest logistics companies backed by cutting-edge technology, data, and infrastructural capabilities, will enable us to build a more inclusive e-commerce community.”

Delhivery joins a growing list of logistics companies that are integrating with the ONDC, which started beta testing in Bengaluru on September 30. LoadShare, Reliance-backed Dunzo, Blowhorn, and startup unicorn Shiprocket are a few others on the platform, facilitating orders.

Other companies like Microsoft and Flipkart’s EKart are also in advanced stages of integrating with the platform, according to the ONDC’s website.